Neal D. Warner BENSON -- Neal David Warner, 71, formerly of Rutland, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home. He was born June 21, 1947, in Middlebury, the son of Neddy and Ruth (Hutchins) Warner. He received his early education in Brandon. Mr. Warner worked as an automotive mechanic, as well as doing bodywork and auto painting. He was forced to retire due to a disability, in 2001. Survivors include a son, Neal Warner Jr., of Hubbardton; two daughters Badonna Gallipo, of Chittenden, Frances Lambert, of Ludowici, Georgia; three siblings Gary and Patricia Warner, both of Rutland, Mary Warner, of Naples, Florida; his care providers Tammy Ritchie, Dawn Shea, Julie Gelgaude; six grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The graveside service will be held at noon June 13, in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Middlebury. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.