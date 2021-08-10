Neil C. Blanchette SPRINGFIELD — Neil Charles Blanchette, 51, of Springfield, Vermont, formerly of West Rutland, was the son of the late Ruth (Gustafson) and Charles Blanchette. Neil passed away June 25, 2021. A memorial service for Neil will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m., All Souls UU Church, 29 South St., West Brattleboro, Vermont. The full obituary can be viewed at: https://www.lastingmemories.com/memorial/neil-blanchette?obituaries
