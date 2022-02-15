Neil E. Cunningham II CASTLETON — Neil E. Cunningham II, 57, of Castleton, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a short but fast cancer. He was born on May 17, 1964, at the Proctor Hospital. Neil graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1982 where he was chosen as a representative to Boys State, also, was in the marching band, participated in the Vermont festival of one-act plays, was on the cross-country ski team, and played football and basketball. He enjoyed being in several plays and had participated in Miss Lorraine's Nutcracker as the Cavalier for several years. Neil was employed for the last 18 years at the Hubbardton Forge as the forge supervisor. Survivors include his mother, Barbara (Duval) Cunningham Ettori and stepfather Thomas Ettori, of Castleton; a sister, Michelé R. Clark (magistrate judge) and her husband, Pat Clark, of the Outer Banks, North Carolina; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Charles C. Duval, in 1981, and Germaine K. Duval, in 2013. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center or American Cancer Center, C/O his mother, Barbara Ettori, 503 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735.
