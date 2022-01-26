Neil E. Dunlap POULTNEY — The funeral service for Neil E. Dunlap, 60, who died Jan. 18, 2022, was held Monday, Jan. 24, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Castleton. The Rev. Kevin Chalifoux officiated. Bearers were Mitchell and Michael Newman, Rick Moyer and Jacob Vanderminden. Burial will be at a later date in Poultney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.