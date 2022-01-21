Neil E. Dunlap POULTNEY — Neil E. Dunlap, 60, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, from complications due to COVID, with his wife and daughters at his side. Neil was born on Aug. 1, 1961, at Proctor Hospital, the son of Edward and Loretta (Williams) Dunlap. Neil grew up in Poultney where he attended school, graduating from Poultney High School in 1979. While in high school, Neil was a huge asset to the Blue Devils basketball team where he was one of the leading scorers in the state. He remained a staunch fan throughout the years. Like his father, Neil was a quarryman. He began working in slate quarries following high school. Northern Slate Co., where Neil’s dad was owner and general manager, is where he learned the business. For the past several years, he has worked for Pedro Slate where he continued to love his work. In fact, during his recent illness, he was most concerned for when he could get back to work. Neil married Brenda Grover on Aug. 27, 1983. They made their home in Poultney and raised their daughters there. Neil loved to hunt and fish. Both of his daughters and his grandson, Jacob, often accompanied him on his sporting adventures. He also traveled. He and his wife traveled to Scotland where Neil was searching for his family roots. They went to Atlanta to cheer on his Braves, to Nebraska to cheer for the Corn Huskers, to Los Angeles to support the UCLA Bruins, and to Cleveland to the Dog Pound to cheer on the Browns. Brenda and Neil traveled throughout the country and most recently, they spent a week in Washington, DC, with grandson Jacob. Neil was predeceased by both of his parents. Neil is survived by his devoted wife; his loving daughters, Melissa Stickney (Josh), of West Rutland, and Meaghan Dunlap, of Rutland; and his beloved grandsons, Jacob Vanderminden, Noah Rozell, Hudson Dunlap and Gabriel Stickney. Survivors also include his brother, James, of Poultney; sister, Charlene Searles, of Texas; uncle, James Williams, of Poultney, Joseph Williams, of Rochester, New York; and aunt, Nancy D. Ruby (Carl), of Fair Haven. Neil’s mother-in-law, Florence McCauley, and brothers-in-law, Scott Grover and Brian Grover, also survive him. He is also survived by nieces, a nephew and cousins. Visiting hours will be from 4-6 on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Please wear masks. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Castleton. Burial will be held in the spring. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Neil’s memory to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.