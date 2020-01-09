Neil H. Corliss CAVENDISH — Neil H. Corliss, 79, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Springfield Hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Merriam and Frances (Houghton) Corliss. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964 and received his associate degree from Champlain College in 1967. Mr. Corliss worked in construction and manufacturing, most recently at General Electric in Rutland for many years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed sailboats, the New England Patriots and traveling. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Nancy (Guica) Corliss; his children Chris Corliss of Weathersfield, Cathi Fitzgerald of Burlington, Adam Corliss of Mississippi; his stepchildren Melissa Stevens of Mount Holly, Jeremy Colburn of Proctorsville, Jason Colburn of Londonderry; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
