Neil Hesse RUTLAND — A Celebration of Neil Hesse's Life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 1-6 p.m. at the Rutland Moose Lodge located at 78 Center St. in Rutland. A ceremony will commence at 1 p.m. with a jamboree-style celebration and potluck reception to follow in honor of Neil’s wishes to “Party on, Garth!” In lieu of contributions, please bring a dish to share. No beverages of any kind, please. There will be beverages for purchase at the lodge. Neil died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his residence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.