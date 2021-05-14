Neil Hesse RUTLAND — Neil Hesse, 65, of Rutland died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Rutland, the son of the late Robert and Cassie (Blackmer) Hesse. He attended local schools. Neil married Melissa Townsend in 1980 and together, they raised two sons. He had been employed as an estimator for O’Raine and Son Painting contractors for a number of years. He lived life his way, often introduced himself as Neil with one I (eye) and found a second home at Stonehedge Golf Course following retirement. Neil is survived by his wife, Melissa, of 40 years; sons, Sean Hesse and his spouse, Kara Hesse, of Rutland and Bob Hesse and his spouse, Renee Hesse, of Raleigh, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Cassandra Ducharme, Jackson Ducharme and Cameron Hesse; and siblings, Denis Hesse and Barbara Hesse, both of Rutland. He was predeceased by his brother, David Hesse. Neil was a longtime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. According to his wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. With Neil’s memory as a guide, go out and live life to the fullest. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of contributions to the family, donations may be made to Moose Charities Inc., 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100.
