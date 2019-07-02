Nellie Jane Martin ROCHESTER — Nellie Jane Martin, 86, of Rochester, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at UVM Helen Porter Nursing & Rehab in Middlebury, having been under their care for several years. Nellie was the youngest daughter of the late Arthur T. and Mildred (Marsh) Martin, of Rochester. Nellie was born March 18, 1933. At the time, the family lived at the Martin’s Farm on Route 100 north of the village. In 1942, the family moved to South Main Street in the village. Nellie attended Rochester schools: was the school’s Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizenship Girl, secretary of her class for three years, a member of the All-State Chorus, and played on the girls basketball squad. Upon graduating in 1951, Nellie attended Castleton Teacher’s College to become an elementary teacher, graduating in June 1955. She then taught at Fisher Elementary School in Arlington before returning to Rochester. She taught at Rochester Elementary School before leaving to provide care for her elderly mother and uncles Mervin Martin and Clifford "John" Martin, who also lived in the household. Nellie was a longtime member of the Federated Church of Rochester, where she enjoyed doing floral arrangements for services and events at the church. Nellie is survived by three nephews Nelson, Norman and George; and nieces Nancy and Janice. She was predeceased by two sisters Mae (Lawrence) Johnson, in 1980, and Helen (Mrs. Homer) Brown, in 2010; and a nephew, Neil Johnson, in 2001. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Rochester Federated Church, with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. Contribution in her memory may be made to the Rochester Federated Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.