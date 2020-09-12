Nellie Prouty RUTLAND — Nellie Prouty, 85, of Rutland, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 9, 1935, in Bridgewater, the daughter of Wilbur and Agnes (Merriam) Blanchard. She attended Bridgewater schools. She worked in the woolen mills in Bridgewater and later doing laundry and cleaning at the Loretto Home in Rutland. She married Marshall Prouty in 1969. Nellie enjoyed reading and the ocean. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Betsy) Taylor Sr. of Reading, Wayne (Karen) Taylor Sr. and John (Amy) Taylor Sr., both of Mount Holly, David Taylor of Claremont, New Hampshire, Michael (Laurie) Taylor of Cuttingsville, Bart Prouty and Matthew (Sherri) Prouty, both of Rutland. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Vail) MacJarrett of Rutland, Tammie (Morris) Maze of New Jersey and Agnes (Tom) Sheldon of Proctorsville; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Kenny Taylor Jr.; and her husband, Marshall Prouty. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Roadside Chapel Assembly of God on Townline Road, Rutland Town. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics.
