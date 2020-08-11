Nellie Prouty RUTLAND — Nellie Prouty, 82, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 12:26 am
