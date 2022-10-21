Nelson Tift WALLINGFORD — Nelson Tift, 73, of Wallingford, died Monday October 17, at his residence. He was born in Rutland on May 13, 1949, the son of Jeral and Reiva (Jordan) Tift. He graduated from Walling ford High School in 1967.He later graduated from Vermont Technical College. Nelson was very involved in law enforcement for the past 30 years. He had been an officer in Mendon and a constable in Wallingford and Mount Tabor. He was a member of the Wallingford selectboard, most recently serving as board chair. He enjoyed trips to Maine and was a volunteer at the Rutland County Humane Society. Nelson is survived by his sons Jerry Tift of Wallingford and Ryan Tift of Rutland. He was predeceased by his wife Joan in 2018. Friends may call from 4 to 6PM on Monday October 24,2022 at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.