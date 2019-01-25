Neola Clay RUTLAND — Neola Clay, 91, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born Sept. 22, 1927, in Hanover, New Hampshire, the daughter of Arthur and Susan (Boyd) Longley. She grew up on the family farm in Mendon. Ms. Clay enjoyed gardening, kitting and sewing. Survivors include grandchildren Helen Buzzell, of Brandon, Victory Henry, of North Clarendon, Caryn Hurka, of Clarendon, Nathan Potter, of Colchester, and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two daughters Susan Potter in 2016 and Esther Melen in 2013. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
