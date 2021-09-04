Nicholas J. Casella ATHOL, MA — Nicholas J. Casella, 21 of Athol, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at home. He was born in Leominster, Massachusetts, on May 10, 2000, the son of Scott Casella and Darlene (Robertson) Goldthwaite. Nick grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the class of 2018. He was a standout athlete playing football, volleyball and street hockey. He worked at Woods Ambulance in Gardner. He enjoyed photography, archery, hiking and time with his family and friends. He leaves his mother, Darlene Goldthwaite and her husband Scott of Athol; his father, Scott Casella and his wife Marianne Langello of Ludlow, VT; two sisters, Elizabeth Casella of Worcester, Emily Casella of Barre; stepsister, Angela Dery of Orange; stepbrothers, Michael Goldthwaite of Athol and Shawn Goldthwaite of Devens; grandmother, Ruth "Coochie" Robertson of Athol; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, John Robertson, Jr.; by his paternal grandparents John and Anne Casella and uncle, John Casella. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at 11:00 am Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School St., Athol. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mack Family funeral Home in Orange, Massachusetts. To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
