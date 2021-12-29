Nicholas J. Markowski RUTLAND — Nicholas James Markowski, 60, of Rutland, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his residence, following health complications. He was born on Dec. 12, 1961, in Proctor, the son of John and Mamie (LaVecchia) Markowski. He married the love his life, Debbie Nickerson, on Nov. 9, 2002. It was the best day of his life and Debbie, Trista and Jesse meant the world to him. Nick graduated from Rutland High School, class of 1979. He was employed by F.W. Webb & Co. for 30 years. Nick loved fishing, hunting and enjoyed spending time at deer camp with family and friends. Nick will be missed by many. He was a terrific brother, son, husband, father, uncle and friend. He was the best uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Nick had a long list of family and friends, and for many of us, Nick was the first call or message to wish us Happy Birthday, Happy Anniversary and Merry Christmas. Surviving are his daughter, Trista Harder, of Fair Haven; a son, Jesse Stuart, of Burlington; three sisters, Tafi Baker and husband Nick, of Rutland, Faith Bernal and husband Joe, of Bomoseen, and Lynn Markowski and partner Jimmy McKeighan, of Brandon; two brothers, John J. Markowski Jr., of Rutland, and Kevin Markowski and wife Mary, of Rutland; several nieces and nephews, all with special names from “Uncle Nick.” He was predeceased by his wife, Debbie, in October 2004; his parents, John and Mamie; and a sister, Karen Markowski. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Thomas Fiske Foundation, c/o Brenda Wilk, P.O. Box 42, Rutland, VT 05702.
(1) entry
My deepest condolences to the entire Markowski family. Nick was a great guy. I’ll always remember the time spent at the Markowski home on Church street as kids. He will be dearly missed.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.