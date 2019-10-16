Nicholas R. Louras RUTLAND — Nicholas R. Louras, 34, of Rutland died unexpectedly in Salisbury on October 8, 2019. He was born in Rutland, Oct. 8, 1985 the son of Nicholas Constantinos and Julie Ann (Sharrow) Louras. Nicholas attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and graduated from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, MA, class of 2005. He was an honors graduate of Suny Morrisville College in New York in 2011 with a Business Administration Degree. Nick was a talented hockey player during his prep school and college years. He was employed at Riley Rink in Manchester, VT. Surviving are his parents Nicholas “Nico” and Julie Ann Louras of Rutland, his grandparents, Constantinos Nicholas “Gus” and Ruth (Armstrong) Louras of Rutland, two sisters, Christin Julie Louras of Davenport, FL and Samantha Julie Louras of Austin, TX; a paternal aunt, Valerie Fothergill and her husband Mark of Rutland, his uncle, Christopher Louras and wife Judy of Rutland; maternal aunt Audrey Allaire and husband David and an uncle Robert Alan Sharrow and wife Carol McClure of Rutland. He is also survived by his loving companion, Sarah Holland. He was pre-deceased by his maternal grandparents Robert Francis and Estelle (Anderson) Sharrow. Private funeral services were held Monday afternoon at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery with a reception following. Pall bearers were Ryan Allaire, Justin Louras, Augie Louras, Peter A. Louras, Christopher C. Louras and Mark Fothergill. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society or The Mentor Connector, 110 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701or to a charity of choice. We want to extend a deep, heart-felt “Thank You” to each and every coach, teacher, friend, parent of a friend, sister, aunt, uncle, grandparent and cousin who had such a positive impact on Nick throughout his life. It is obvious to us that all of you people were a very important influence on Nick becoming the caring and considerate man he is.
