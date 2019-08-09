Nicole Harper rites CASTLETON — The prayer service for Nicole Pelletier Harper, 33, who died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, was held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Father Vincent Odoemenam and Father Erik Ugochukwu officiated. A celebration of her life followed at Castleton Community Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.