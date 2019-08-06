Nicole P. Harper CASTLETON — Nicole Pelletier Harper, 33, of Castleton, died Friday morning August 2, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on August 26, 1985 in Rutland, the daughter of Stephen and Ann (Kehoe) Pelletier. Nicole graduated from the Fair Haven Union High School and the Stafford Technical School in 2004 with a LNA degree. Following school she became employed at the Mountain View Center in Rutland for over 15 years. She also worked for the family business, Pelletier Maple Products, where she enjoyed attending farmers markets and local community events. She enjoyed horseback riding, fishing and going to the races at Devil's Bowl. Survivors include her children, Adam Harper, Lacey Harper and Caleb Martin, her parents, her longtime partner Brian Rogers, all of Castleton, two sisters, Jessica Pelletier of Castleton and Kelly Pelletier of Massachusetts, a nephew and several aunts, uncle and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents Aldore and Elise Pelletier and James and Florence Kehoe. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT with a prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. A celebration of her life will follow at the Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.