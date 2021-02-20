Nita Corrigan GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — On Feb. 8, 2021, Nita passed away unexpectedly after a long battle with lupus. Nita was born in Middlebury, Vermont, in 1950, daughter of Paul and Madeline Ashley of Brandon, Vermont. After graduating from Otter Valley High School, she attended secondary school while residing in Lakeland, Florida. She settled in southern New Hampshire where she met her husband, Mitch Corrigan, of 51 years. Mitch and Nita married in Brandon, Vermont, on Nov. 22, 1969. They settled in Merrimack, New Hampshire, where they raised four children, Timothy, Douglas, Kathleen and Meghan. She retired in 2012 from Dartmouth-Hitchcock where she met many lifelong friends. Soon after, Mitch and Nita moved to Goffstown, New Hampshire, to enjoy their retirement. Nita liked travelling to visit family, historic sights, and the Maine and Carolina coastlines. She was particularly fond of lighthouses. In her later years, she enjoyed researching her family history and visiting some of the communities where she had discovered past relatives. She also enjoyed her garden and watching the many birds and wildlife that came to visit. She loved trips to Maine with her friends, the Ya-Ya's (Eileen, Jeanne, Brigitte and Andrea) where they would walk along the beach, shop, relish in food and many bottles of wine. Nita found comfort in spending time with her family, bringing everyone together for the holidays and summer barbecues. She looked forward to the football season, as well as the family fantasy football league each year. She is survived by her husband, Mitch Corrigan of Goffstown, New Hampshire; her children, Tim Corrigan and his wife, Bridget, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Douglas Corrigan of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Kathleen Corrigan of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Meghan Dickie and her husband, Adam, of Weare, New Hampshire; and her brother, Paul Ashley of Brandon, Vermont. She was loved and adored by her five grandchildren, Dalton, Caitlin, Parker, Ben and Myla. Services will be planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Lupus Foundation of America. For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
