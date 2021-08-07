Noah M. Jakway SPRINGFIELD — Noah M. Jakway, 23, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1998, in Springfield, to Loren and Nicole (Davis) Jakway. Noah was an avid soccer and basketball player, being known for his three-point shots on the court. He also enjoyed baseball, and spending time with his family and friends. Noah had a big heart and was an outgoing person. He is survived by his parents, Loren and Nicole Jakway; his son, Ashton Parker; his brother, Dylan Davis; his sisters, Amber Jakway and Samatha Bradley; his nephew, Braylon Davis; his maternal grandfather Wayne Davis; his uncle, Jeremy Davis and his wife Kathy; and by many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Loren Carr and Rebecca Saari, and by his maternal grandmother Sandra Davis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
