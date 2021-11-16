Noel R. Coniglio MANCHESTER CENTER — The Bronx boy is home with his God and all he knew and loved who went before him. Noel Richard Coniglio died Nov. 12, 2021, at home, surrounded by those he loved. Born Jan. 7, 1952, to Nicholas Coniglio and Mary Elizabeth Kelly Coniglio, in New York City, he was the big brother to Brian, Richard, Deirdre and Keith (Debbie) Coniglio; best friend and 45-year husband to Barbara Brimlow Coniglio; cherished dad to Nicole Coniglio, Joseph Coniglio and Kathleen (Mark) Slade; beloved Dah to Cole, Hunter, Payson and Finley Slade; brother-in-law to Susan Brimlow, Judy Mongelluzzi and Debbie Coniglio; uncle to Jennifer (Kevin), Meghan and Catherine Connolly, Justin (Melissa), Jared and Joshua Cox, Alexandria Coniglio, Angelina and Charlotte Bucur, Anthony, Kamille and Nicholas Coniglio and Kayla and Evan Coniglio; cherished cousin to Madeline Kenute and many more cousins and family members. Noel loved his many pets over the years, but mainly his beloved dog, Schaefer, who died two years ago on Nov. 12. He grew up in Highbridge, the Bronx, and was very active in his Sacred Heart Parish. Noel worked construction on high-rise buildings in New York City, including the World Trade Center and would proudly point out buildings he worked on. In 1980, he, Barbara and their 15-month-old Nikki moved to Manchester, Vermont, his adopted state he loved. He was a communicant of Christ Our Savior Parish and over the years, was active as an usher, religion teacher and choir member. Noel was very active in the Manchester community. He was a volunteer fireman and particularly loved being Rescue Captain and Assistant Chief. He was very involved in the creation of the new fire and police rescue building. Noel worked on the original skate board park committee, as well as helping with his children’s sport teams and Scout groups. Noel wore many hats! He was so proud to create and manage the Millwork Department at rk MILES. He was an Auxiliary Vermont State Trooper and also worked as a Manchester Police Officer. Barbara joked they needed two large closets for his various uniforms. Noel remained active until his health issues forced him to alter his course. He courageously battled his illness as it progressed and was so grateful for all the love and support he received along the way. Noel had a very strong faith and relied on God throughout. Noel loved to sing and dance and party. He loved hunting, camping, reading and building things. He loved life! Mostly, Noel loved his family and friends and spending time with them. His love will remain with us and his spirit lives on in the many lives he touched. God’s peace always. A Mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester. Interment will be in Dellwood Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Noel’s memory may be made to Tunnel 2 Towers or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.