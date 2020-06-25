Nora (Reed) Johnson Sampson FOREST DALE — Nora (Reed) Johnson Sampson, 95, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Wachusett Manor in Gardner, Massachusetts. Mrs. Sampson was born in Forest Dale on Nov. 24, 1924. She was the daughter of Carl and Flora (LaRock) Reed. She grew up in the Forest Dale and Brandon area, where she received her education. In her earlier years she had worked at the Brandon Training School and later at Rollers by Baker in Forest Dale. She was preceded in death by her husband; Norman Johnson Sr. in 1977. She later remarried James Sampson who also predeceased her in 1999. She has made her home with her daughter in Westminster, Massachusetts, since 2005. She was a former communicant at Grace Episcopal Church in Forest Dale. She is survived by her daughter; Sharon Hayes and her husband David, with whom she had made her home, of Westminster, Massachusetts. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Norman “Butch” Johnson Jr., and Eric N. Johnson; four sisters, Audrey Parker, Blanche Knapp, Carolyn Hubbard and Edith Emilo; and seven brothers, Louis “Red” Reed, Carl Reed Jr., Harold Reed Sr., Floyd Reed, John Reed, Irving Reed and Carmi Reed. The graveside committal service and burial will take place, on Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the family lot, at Forest Dale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.