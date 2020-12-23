Norbert Cole PITTSFORD — Norbert “Charlie” Cole, 74, of Pittsford, lost his hard-fought battle with leukemia Sunday evening, Dec. 20, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland March 2, 1946, the son of Norbert “Jack” and Doris (Parker) Cole of East Wallingford, Vermont. Charlie attended grade school and high school in Wallingford, Vermont. He attended Yarmouth Prep Academy in Maine and graduated from Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, with a degree in business. He was a “Jack” of all trades, painter, baker and technician. He went into business with his son, Coles Heating Services, until his health no longer permitted. On Nov. 15, 1968, he met and married Judith L. Lawson of Rutland. He is survived by his wife of Pittsford; two children, Jennifer (Cole) DuPrey and husband George of North Clarendon and Jason C. Cole and wife Katie of Pittsford; a sister, Barbara Cole Heath and husband Andy, and a brother, Mitchell Cole and wife Jeanne, of Manchester, Vermont; a great-grandson, Aayden Cole Lawrence; his nephews, Jeramie Davis and wife Deana of Rhode Island, Luke Cole, his wife, Ashley, and their girls, and Jorden Cole and wife Megan of Ohio; nieces, Whitney Cole of California, Tessa Cole Dearborn and husband Dan and their daughter of Starksboro, Vermont. He enjoyed sports, camping, gymkhana’s riding, motorcycle riding, NASCAR racing, his loyal Golden Retrievers and the Patriots. He enjoyed vacationing with the Palermo, Maine, gang. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1122 and was a long-standing board member of the Green Mountain Appaloosa Horse Club. There are no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
Judy I just read about Charlie. Please accept my sympathy in his passing. He was such a fun man...Prayers for you and your family. I'm so sorry.
