Norm Grenier Sr. FAIR HAVEN — Norm Grenier, 79, a lifelong resident of Fair Haven, passed away peacefully at the Rutland Regional Medical Center with his family by his side on June 20, 2022. Norm was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Norman was born in Rutland on August 23, 1942, to Bert and Ada (Stratton) Grenier. He attended school in Fair Haven and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1960. He married the love of his life, Michele Earle, and took residence in Fair Haven where they had two sons. A hard working man, he was a master plumber for decades. He taught his sons his lifelong passions of Hunting and Fishing and could be found spending most of his time tinkering about at home and hunting camp; Bent Birch Lodge. When he wasn't hard at work, he would spend his time watching the Red Sox and Celtics, enjoying the company of his family, and cheering his grandkids on at various sporting events. A man of few words, he made sure each one counted, like "Drive Fast, Take Chance". His wisdom and unwavering support will be missed. Surviving family members are his wife, Michele; and two sons, Norman Grenier Jr and wife Elaine Dockum, of Whitehall, NY; Gregory Grenier and wife Dawn Grenier, of Poultney, Vermont; He was a loving “Papa” to his seven grandchildren, Eric, Justin, Josh, Jordan, Jennie, Jonna, and Jacob; Step Grand Daughters Jenny, Heather, and Julia; Great Grandchildren Eric, Natalia, Finley, Landry, Fielder, Eli, Newcomb, and Cora. Other survivors include brother Kevin Grenier and sister Corrine Hewes; and many nieces and nephews. Norman was predeceased by his parents; and brothers Worthen and Mark. Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 26th, at Durfee's Funeral Home in Fair Haven from 5-7pm. A funeral service will be on Monday June 27th, at First Congregational Church of Fair Haven at 10am. The burial will follow immediately afterwards at Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. A reception will be Monday afternoon at Castleton American Legion from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Booster Club. Arrangements are under the direction of Durfee's Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.