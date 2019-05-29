Norma B. Lourie WEST RUPERT — Norma B. Lourie, 83, died Friday, May 24, 2019, with family by her side. She was born June 16, 1935, in Bennington, the daughter of William and Anna Kelly Billert. She graduated in 1952 from Bennington High School. On Nov. 3, 1961, she married J. Stanley Lourie. Mrs. Lourie was employed by the FBI in New York City, for several years at a legal office in Salem, New York, and as the chief clerk and administrator for Washington County (New York) Family Court. She retired in 1990 after more than 20 years of service. She was a ‘movie buff’ who also enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, swimming in her pool, and was an avid world traveler. Survivors include her husband; her siblings Marie Bekoff, John and James Billert; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lourie was predeceased by her siblings William Billert and Margaret "Peggy" Wilson. The memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 249 North Main St., Salem, New York, where a calling hour beings at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rupert Street Cemetery, in Rupert. Memorial contributions may be made to Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776; or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home Inc. in Salem, New York. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
