Norma B. Montaigne PITTSFORD — Norma B. Montaigne, 73, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a car accident. She was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Albert and Stasia (Pajor) Bonesio. She graduated from Avon High School and then from Paier School of Art. Mrs. Montaigne was self-employed as a graphic designer, taught at The Paier School of Art, as well as Yale University, and was an illustrator for children’s books. Survivors include a brother, Peter Bonesio of Mesa, Arizona. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael, in 2015. Local services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ruland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.