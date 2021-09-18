Norma G. Patterson RUTLAND — Norma G. Patterson, 98, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away after a short illness, on Sept. 14, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 14, 1923, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Finley and Gladys Mae (Bowen) Gennett. After graduation from Rutland High School, she worked at A Tuttle Patterson Accounting where she met her future husband, Peers Patterson. Following Pearl Harbor, Peers enlisted in the Army Air Corps. When WWII ended, they were married at Trinity Episcopal Church in October 1945. Norma spent most of her life in the house Peers built on Piedmont Drive raising their three children. The “house on the hill” was always open to all the children in the neighborhood, and she was there as a second mother to all. When the 10 of 9 siren went off, she would say “okay, time for everyone to go home.” She often said the most important job she had was "to be a good mother.” Norma worked in accounting at A Tuttle Patterson Accounting, Peers Patterson Accounting, Canney Plue, Isola-US Samica and the Paramount Theatre. In the mid-1990s, the Paramount Theatre renovation project began. She managed the office, receiving donations, collecting rents, and whatever needed to be done. She entered the theatre through the back alley and with a flashlight, made her way to the Center Street office. Much of the roof was missing and it was an obstacle course! Norma continued to volunteer as an usher for performances well into her 90s. She could be found at the side door entrance that was affectionately called, "Norma’s door.” Theatre and music were her passion. She loved going to NYC to Broadway and Senior Center trips to local performances. A lifetime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, she was involved in all activities over the years. She enjoyed singing in the Young At Heart Senior Chorus who travel to Rutland area assisted living facilities to perform. In addition to volunteering at the Paramount Theatre, she also volunteered at RSVP, and for over 20 years at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Norma always had an optimistic outlook on life. She found the good in everyone she met. She collected new friends wherever she went. Survivors include her children, Marsha Hollop (Walter), of Hartfield, Virginia, Mark Patterson, of Townsend, Montana, and Peers Brett Patterson (Barbara), of Rutland, Vermont; a sister, Marilyn White, of Saratoga, California; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Peers; and her brothers, Merton Gennett, George Shelvey and John Shelvey. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to: Paramount Theatre, 30 Center St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
