Norma Hannah Ruby FAIR HAVEN — Norma Hannah Ruby, 82, of Fair Haven died at her home on April 12, 2021, following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Norma was born on March 31, 1939, in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of Gerald and Edith Hannah. A graduate of Poultney High School, Norma married her beloved husband of 62 years, William "Pete" Ruby on June 28, 1958. Norma served as the post office manager at Castleton State College for 29 years. Following her retirement, she opened her shop, Norma’s Antiques. Norma was a woman with many interests, including gardening, bird watching and travel. Her travel adventures took her throughout the United States and Europe, including England, France, Italy, Ireland and Scotland. Norma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a loved and trusted friend to many. She is survived by her husband, William of Fair Haven; sons, Michael (Rebecca) of Poultney, Peter (Ann) of Fair Haven; daughter, Theresa Ross of Fair Haven; five greatly loved grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Pete Hannah; and sister, Judith Shaw; and sister-in-law, Marylyn Hannah; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Duncan Hannah. The Durfee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date in Poultney. Donations in Norma’s memory for Parkinson’s Research may be made in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
