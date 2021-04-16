Norma Hannah Ruby FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Norma Hannah Ruby, 82, who died April 12, 2021, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, in Poultney Cemetery, with Pastor Roland Smith of Fair Haven Baptist Church officiating. Memorial contributions for Parkinson’s research may be made in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
