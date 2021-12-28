Norma K. Dikeman RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Norma K. Dikeman, 83, who died Dec. 17, 2021, was celebrated Dec. 23 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor. Organist was John Riddle. Vocalist was Lori Routhier. Eulogist was Scott Dikeman. Bearers were Patrick Fiske, Jonathan Dikeman, Mark Loso, Andrew Campagne, Brian and Kieran Keefe. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.