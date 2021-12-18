Norma Keefe Dikeman RUTLAND — Norma Keefe Dikeman, 83, of Rutland died on Dec. 17, 2021 at the Loretto Home. She was born in Rutland, Nov. 5, 1938, the daughter of Leo and Bernice (Shelvey) Keefe. Norma graduated valedictorian of Rutland High School’s Class of 1956. She was married on July 28, 1962, to Robert J. Dikeman. Norma spent her life devoted to caring for her family. She was a stay-at-home mom who nurtured anyone who entered her home. Norma attended all games, track meets, concerts, parades, field trips and school events for her children and grandchildren. For many years, she enjoyed spending summers at her family’s camp on Lake Champlain. Surviving are two sons, Scott L. Dikeman (Jacqueline), of Rutland, Vermont, and Craig J. Dikeman (Kimberly), of Pepperell, Massachusetts; one daughter, Stacey Fiske Farrington (Robert), of Proctor; three grandsons, Brad R. Fiske, Patrick J. Fiske and Jonathan R. Dikeman; one granddaughter, Logan S. Dikeman; one sister, Patricia K. Loso (George); two brothers, Barry J. Keefe and Kevin S. Keefe; one sister-in-law, Penny D. Keefe; several beloved nieces and nephews. Norma was predeceased by her husband, Bob, in 2010; her parents, Leo and Bernice; one brother, Donald (Bundsie) Keefe; one sister, Martha K. Campagne; one brother-in-law, Alfred Campagne; one sister-in-law, Sally J. Keefe. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Loretto Home Activities Fund at the Loretto Home, 59 Meadow St., Rutland, VT 05701.
