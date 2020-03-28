Norma Ruth Ferguson FAIR HAVEN — Norma Ruth (Ackley) Ferguson, age 84, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Newbury, on Dec. 2, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Clyde R. and Guila A. (St. John) Ackley. Norma was a devoted military wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, playing piano, sewing, baking and genealogy. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, John E. Ferguson Sr., of Fair Haven, and by her children, Mark Ferguson (Pam) of Merrimack, New Hampshire; Kerry Atkins (Bill) of Enfield, Connecticut; Craig Ferguson (Shannon) of Williamsburg, Virginia; Todd Ferguson (Mary) of Fair Haven; and Rick Ferguson (Kelly) of Trussville, Alabama; her brother, William Ackley of Rutland; and 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son John E Ferguson Jr. and her siblings Myron Ackley, Audrey Arnado, Russell Ackley, and Carlene Davis. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Norma’s name to Foley Cancer Center/Rutland Regional Medical Center or Bayada Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff at Foley Cancer Center and Bayada Hospice for their care and support mom. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.