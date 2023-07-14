Norma T. Biathrow RUTLAND TOWN — Norma T. Biathrow, 86 of Rutland died Monday evening July 10, 2023 at the Pines at Rutland surrounded by her family. She was born on August 5, 1936 in Sherburne the daughter of Howard and Florence (Senecal) Towne. Norma attended Sherburne schools and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Rutland in 1954, marrying Royal E. Biathrow of Bridgewater, VT later that year. After staying home to start a family, Norma joined Royal at Killington Ski Area for the 1961-62 season where she became supervisor of the mail room and Information Services. In 1976, Norma left the ski business to become a Dispatcher and a transcriptionist with the Vermont State Police and officially retired from the VSP in 2014. Devoted to her family, Norma spent many weekends fishing, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, bus trips with her best friend Betty Merrill, and visiting with her sisters Joyce and Joan in Arizona where there was never a shortage of casino and bingo nights. She was a member of St. Peter Church. Survivors include a daughter Nancy Wiles and her husband Bill of Rutland Town, a son Howard Biathrow and his wife Debby of West Rutland, 4 grandchildren Andrew Wiles and his wife Caroline of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, Caitlin Wiles of Berlin, CT, Kimberly McGuire and her husband Ryan of West Rutland, and Justin Biathrow of West Rutland, 2 sisters Joyce Lord of Mesa, AZ and Joan Cox of Phoenix, AZ, 4 great grandsons and a great granddaughter, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband on October 25, 2017 A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Employee Fund at The Pines at Rutland, 99 Allen Street, Rutland, VT 05701 in care of Lorrie Pehm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.