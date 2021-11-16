Norma White Delfosse RUTLAND — The memorial service for Norma “Nonnie” White Delfosse, 93, who died Oct. 19, 2021, was held Saturday, Nov. 13, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, officiated. Alastair Stout was the musician. Soloist was Olivia Boughton. Eulogists were Derek White, Hunter and Justin Brown, all grandsons. A reception took place at Roots the Restaurant. Private burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Shaftsbury. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
