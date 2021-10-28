Norma White Delfosse RUTLAND — Norma “Nonnie” White Delfosse passed away at her home peacefully on Oct. 19, 2021. Norma was born in Rutland, Vermont, on July 18, 1928, the daughter of Ethel V. Young and Robert E. Williams. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1946, and subsequently from the New England School of Art in Boston, Massachusetts. Norma worked at the Daniel F. Sullivan Advertising Agency in Boston, Massachusetts, where she was assistant to the director. Norma married William W. White of Ocean City, New Jersey, in 1949. They had four children: Mrs. Sharon W. Brown (Marty, deceased), of Rutland, Vermont; Mrs. Pamela Nuffort (Robert), of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Mr. Bradford E. White (Gail), of Chittenden, Vermont; and Mr. Stephen W. White (deceased). She is survived by eight grandchildren, Heather B. Kidde (Jon), Hunter M. Brown (Elizabeth), Justin A. Brown (Nusi), William W. White II, Lindsey W. Hubbard (Jack), Derek N. White (Lily), Lauren E. Nuffort and Matthew C. Nuffort; six great-grandchildren Lily Kidde, Luke Kidde, Hudson Brown, Griffin Brown, Grayson Brown and Jasper Brown; her first cousin, Dr. Donald T. Evans (Scott), of South Carolina; and her very beloved Persian cat, Honey Babe. Norma was happily married to Bill White for over 25 years. They raised their four children in Rutland. Norma and Bill were a dynamic couple who wonderfully complemented each other. Following Bill’s death in 1977, Norma married Dr. Pierre A. Delfosse in 1984. Norma and Pierre made their home in Rutland and Biarritz, France. They were happily married for over 25 years enjoying adventures around the world. Norma is survived by her French family, Thierry, Pascal and Catherine Delfosse and their respective families. As a member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ for 56 years, Norma served on the flower committee for 42 of those years. Prayer was always a very important part of her life. Norma also served as a board member of the Family Life Foundation (Rutland Mental Health), a trustee of Green Mountain College, and a member and past president of the Rutland Garden Club. Norma’s many passions included gardening, flower arranging, cooking and reading. She was a prolific painter, focusing on still life. She loved to entertain; every summer, she hosted an elegant garden party on her beautiful terrace. Family was the most important thing for Norma. She looked forward to the holidays each year when everyone would gather at her home for sumptuous meals. She was a gourmet cook and always the most gracious hostess. Norma lived a life full of kindness, compassion and generosity touching many lives during her 93 years with us. She was elegant and beautiful with a radiating smile. She treated everyone with respect and sincerity. She was a heartfelt friend for many, and her sense of humor always kept us laughing! A service of remembrance will be held at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 8 Court St., Rutland, Vermont, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the flower committee of Grace Church, 8 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701; or the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Burial will be for the immediate family, in the Grandview Cemetery in Shaftsbury, Vermont. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Tossing Funeral Home, Rutland, Vermont.
