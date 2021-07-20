Norman Champine MANCHESTER CENTER — Norman Champine, resident of Manchester Center, passed away peacefully July 18, 2021, surrounded by his family and an abundance of love. He was born July 17, 1935, son of Lawrence Champine and Alice (Mills) Champine. He graduated from Pittsford High School and Castleton University. He completed master's programs at both Syracuse University and Middlebury College. In 1958, he married Carolyn LeFond; together, they raised three children, Christopher (Melissa) Champine, of Manchester, Vermont, Dr. Jeffrey Champine, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Rebecca (Ryan) Hamann, of Quincy, Illinois. He leaves four grandchildren, Alexa Roy, Garrett Platts, Katelyn Hamann and Olivia Champine. He was predeceased by two brothers, Walter and Donald Champine; two sisters-in-law, Shirley and Bernice Champine; and three nephews, David Champine and Walter and David Champine. He loved art and music. His paintings were hung in many shops in the area. He was a devoted member of Christ Our Savior Parish Choir and the Manchester Rotary Club. While in education, he taught science at Manchester Elementary School and Proctor High School. He decided to leave education after 20 years and worked in industry, first with Pluesifer Industries (Omya) in Proctor, Vermont, Georgia Marble in Atlanta, Georgia, and J.M. Huber in Quincy, Illinois, where he retired as vice president of Calcium Carbonate Division. There will be no calling hours. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the church hall. If friends desire, contributions in memory of Norman Champine may be made to the Manchester Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.com A special thanks to Bromley Manor for the many kindnesses shown and wonderful care given to Norman during his stay.
