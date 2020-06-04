Norman E. Rolfe SPRINGFIELD — Norman E. Rolfe, 83, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Springfield Health and Rehab Center. He was born May 29, 1937, in Charlestown, New Hampshire, the son of Everett and Mabel (Gragen) Rolfe. He graduated in 1955 from Springfield High School. Mr. Rolfe served in the U.S. Navy for four years and in the National Guard for many years. On Aug. 9, 1958, he married Marlene Hildreth in Springfield. He was employed as an inspector and service manager with Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield for 28 years. He later worked with Central Vermont Public Service for 10 years, and IVEK in North Springfield for five years. He was also employed at Idlenot, Ames Department Store and Bibens Home Center, all in Springfield. Mr. Rolfe enjoyed camping, woodworking, making clocks, model trains and model airplanes. He was a past president of Pecan Model Airplane Club and a member of Rolling Wheels Camping Club. Survivors include his wife of Springfield; three children, Kelly Dexter of Weathersfield, Cheryl and Timothy Rolfe of Springfield; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janet Fiske, Sandy George, Marlene Millay, and two brothers, Butch Perry, Andy Blais; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Randy Rolfe; a granddaughter; seven siblings,Theresa Fagans, Angel Jefts, Shirley and Richard Rolfe, John, Raymond and Paul Blais. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the graveside service will be private, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
