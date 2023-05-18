Norman F. Bruce EASTAMPTON, NJ — Norman F. Bruce, of Eastampton, NJ, passed away at Samaritan Hospice on Sunday, May 14th 2023. He was 90 years old. Born in Rutland, Vermont, he received his master's degree in chemistry from the University of Vermont. He served in the army as a radio operator while stationed in Germany. He worked for Schering Corporation in NJ receiving many patents for pharmaceutical products. Norm retired from Rohm & Haas after many years in sales of industrial chemicals. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon, a son Norman (wife Deborah), of Burlington NJ, daughter Arlene of Belleair Beach, Florida, and daughter Cheryl Cesario of Cornwall, Vermont; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Services will be private. Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly, NJ. www.perinchief.com
