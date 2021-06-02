Norman H. LeBrun LUDLOW — The graveside service with military honors for Norman H. “Peanut” LeBrun, who died Nov. 28, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org; or The National Association of Atomic Veterans Inc., 130 Cleveland St., Lebanon, OR 97355-4505 www.naav.com. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
