Norman H. "Peanut" LeBrun RUTLAND — On Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, Norman H. “Peanut” LeBrun, beloved husband and father, peacefully passed away after his wife of almost 61 years, Rosemary (Rizzo) LeBrun, and daughters said their goodbyes at The Pines at Rutland, Vermont. Norman was born on April 19, 1932, to Eldoris and Myrtle (Keniston) LeBrun in Ludlow, Vermont. He graduated from Black River High School in 1950. After graduating, he joined the Navy and later, the Air Force. He spent time in the South Pacific as part of Operation Redwing on Eniwetok Atoll, for which he was later labeled an Atomic Veteran. He married Rosemary Rizzo on Dec. 19, 1959. They had four daughters, Karen, Teri, Liz and Barb. After his tour of duty in Vietnam, Norman retired from the Air Force in 1971 and moved his family to Mount Holly, Vermont. He worked for General Electric first in Ludlow, then in Rutland, retiring in 1992. In his retirement years, Norman and Rosemary frequently traveled to Atlantic City where they always tried to “hit the big one.” When they were not traveling, they could be seen at Black River High, rooting for the local sports teams, sipping coffee at the Cafe at Delight, or walking through the town of Ludlow. Norman is survived by his wife, Rosemary; brother, Louis; daughters, Karen Main (Paul), Theresa, Elizabeth (Edward) and Barbara; as well as grandchildren, Steven, Danielle, Rachel, Tyler and Kalinen; and great-grandchildren, Lily, Autumn, Ezra, Lucey and Molley; and his niece, Roberta. He was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Bernard. There are no calling hours. Burial and a celebration of Norman’s life will be in Spring 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org; or The National Association of Atomic Veterans Inc., 130 Cleveland St., Lebanon, OR 97355-4505 www.naav.com. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.