Norman K. Mcllveen TORRINGTON, Conn. — Norman Kenneth McIlveen, 52, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1967, in Mount Kisco, New York, the son of Kenneth and Joan (Bennett) McIlveen. He graduated in 1985 from Henry Abbott Technical Center in New Fairfield. Mr. McIlveen was a mechanic and drove truck for Rock-On-Trucking for many years until forced to retire in 2015, due to illness. He enjoyed motorcycles, building models and remote-controlled airplanes and other motorized model vehicles. He was an avid hunter and target shooter. Survivors include his son, Dylan McIlveen, of Torrington, and his daughter, Brandi McIlveen, of Danbury; two siblings Drew McIlveen, of Jupiter, Florida, Karen Rhodes, of Brandon, Vermont; his companion, Laura Mangiafico, of Torrington; and three nephews. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Killington, Vermont. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a humane society of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, Vermont.
