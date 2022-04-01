Norman Labare NORTHFIELD — Norman Labare, 88, of Northfield, passed away peacefully at his son’s home in Underhill Center on Feb. 15, 2022. He was born in Morristown Corners on Oct. 8, 1933, the son of Harry and Ola (Bundy) Labare. He is survived by a son and daughter, Jay Labare and his wife, Cindy, of Underhill Center; and Lori Jankowski and her husband, Greg, of Chester, Connecticut. He leaves five grandchildren, Timmel Albertson and her husband, Tim, of Williston, Erik Jankowski and his wife, Tonya, of Moodus, Connecticut, Matthew Labare and his partner, Cormick Dineen, of Burlington, Christopher Jankowski and his wife, Anastasia, of Westbrook, Connecticut, and Tucker Labare and his wife, Alyssa, of Milton. He leaves great-grandchildren, Hadley Albertson, Juliette Albertson, Ivy Labare, Logan Labare, Patrick Verney, Jenavieve Browning and Fenway Jankowski. Also surviving Norman are his brothers-in-law, Bertram Coolidge, of Brandon, and George Coolidge and his wife, Peg, of Brandon; and many nieces and nephews. Norman enjoyed a special relationship with his nephew, Brad Coolidge, his wife, Melissa, and their four children, of Charlotte. He was predeceased by his siblings, Lloyd Labare, Harriet Bates, Wayne Labare, Mona Lyon; and his sister-in-law, Jane Coolidge. Norman was also predeceased by his wife, Von Coolidge Labare. They were married in 1953 and were happily married for 67 years before her death in 2020. Norman graduated from Brandon High School in 1952 and attended Castleton State College. He also attended radio operator school while enlisted in the U.S. Army. Norman taught middle school for 15 years and then was employed as a lab technician for 15 years. Norman passed his love and knowledge of nature and the outdoors on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many summers were enjoyed by family on the coast of Maine and at Lake Dunmore. He was always ready for a game of cribbage and enjoyed reading, painting and photography. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. If you would like to honor Norman’s memory, donations may be sent to: Forestdale Christian Fellowship, c/o The Benevolent Fund, 895 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733. A.W. Rich Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
