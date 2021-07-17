Norman Louis Duby Jr. RUTLAND — The graveside service for Norman L. Duby Jr., 79, who died Dec. 2, 2020, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, followed by a reception at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
