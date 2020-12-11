Norman Louis Duby Jr. RUTLAND — Mr. Norman Louis Duby Jr., originally from Rutland, Vermont, died from cancer, peacefully, at his daughter’s home in Southlake, Texas, on Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 79. Norman is survived by his daughter, Heather Duby Jarvis, son-in-law Christopher Jarvis, and grandchildren Tyler Bucher-Jarvis, Kierstin Bucher and Chloe Jarvis, of Southlake, Texas. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Sabotka and her husband, Tom, of Rutland, Vermont; nephew TJ Sabotka, his wife, Traci, their children, Alyssa, Kendra, Andrew and Brayden, of Rutland, Vermont, and niece Jill Sabotka of both Rutland, Vermont, and Mill Valley, California. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Noreen Daley Duby, originally from West Rutland, Vermont. Norman was born on Oct. 20, 1941, in North Adams, Massachusetts, to Norman L. Duby Sr. and Alice Hicks Duby. A graduate of Rutland High School Class of 1959, he attended the University of Vermont, Class of 1965. Norman married Noreen Daley on Valentine’s Day, 1970. A resident of Rutland, Vermont, for most of his life, Norman worked for the Vermont State Lottery for 27 years. After retiring in 2004, Norman and Noreen moved to Jacksonville, Florida, to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. After Noreen’s passing, Norman moved to Colleyville, Texas, to again be closer to Heather and her family. Norman enjoyed sports, (fairly-legal) gambling, and making friends everywhere he went. His favorite time of year was summer, including season tickets at the Saratoga Race Track, bocce league at the Rutland Italian American Club, and playing cards at the Rutland Elks Club. His earlier years were spent on the softball fields, coaching the Carriage Room, Mother F’s and Oakman Electric teams; an annual Bahamas trip with best friends was also a highlight. In his later years, Norm added in several fantasy football and baseball teams, the occasional round of golf, a poker group in Texas, and private magic lessons. To his final day, Norm was working hard at teaching his grandchildren all his tips and tricks. Norman lived life to the fullest and people loved him. He holds the unofficial Guinness World Record – having been in 19 wedding parties (excluding his only one to Noreen). His grandchildren’s number-one fan, he attended band concerts, youth baseball, swim and soccer, numerous dance competitions and performances, even squeezing in one girls’ wrestling season. While battling cancer, Norman still found the energy to travel with his family to Vermont, the Bahamas and Mexico, and even squeezed in a bucket list item by attending World Series Game 1 on his 79th birthday six weeks ago. A funeral is scheduled for future time during the late spring/early summer in Rutland, Vermont, where Norman will be laid to rest next to his wife, Noreen Daley Duby, in Evergreen Cemetery, Center Rutland, Vermont. Arrangements will be announced well in advance with a celebration of life to immediately follow. Condolences may be sent to the Jarvis Family, 289 Pine Drive, Southlake, TX 76092.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.