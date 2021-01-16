Norman R. Anderson ESSEX JUNCTION — Norman R. Anderson, 83, died Jan. 4, 2021, at UVM Medical Center, following a brief illness. He was born Nov. 20, 1937, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Roger and Mildred Anderson. He grew up in New Jersey and lived in NYC prior to settling in Vermont in 1978. Norman worked at the Brandon Training School before becoming a social worker for the State of Vermont, where he worked until his retirement in 1999. He was known for his sense of humor and for his great interest in trains and buses. Norman was predeceased by his brother, Ken, in 2015. He is survived by his three children, Toby, Kate and Max and their spouses; and five grandchildren, Bella, Joseph, Sam, Reed and Tad. At Norman’s request, there will be no funeral services.
