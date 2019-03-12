Norman V. Brown Sr. WELLS - Norman V. Brown Sr. , 76 of Wells died Friday morning March 8, 2019 in Benson after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Norm was born on February 2, 1943 in Rutland son of the late Francis H. and Dorothy (LaPoint) Brown. Norm grew up in Benson, graduating from Fair Haven Union High School class of 1961. He married Sharon Hewes on December 31, 1964. Norm was a Vermont State Game Warden for 35 years until retiring in 2002. He served in the Army National Guard for 39 years until his retirement in 2003. During that time he was Coach and Captain of the International Rifle team earning many championships both home and abroad. During his retirement he worked for the U.S. Marshal service in Rutland for several years. Norm enjoyed helping his son with sugaring in the springtime, traveling with his wife, riding motorcycle and was a distinguished marksman. He was a dedicated Hunter Safety instructor who enjoyed passing his knowledge on to generations of young hunters. Norm was a member of the Fraternal and Accepted Masons being raised up in the Red Mountain Lodge No. 63 in Arlington where he served as Master, he was also a member of Lee Lodge in Castleton. Norm was a Worthy Patron of the Order of Eastern Star. And a Lifetime member of the NRA. Norm took great pride in serving the Town of Wells for many years as a Selectman, Moderator and Constable. He was a former member of the Wells Fire Department where he had served as President and Fire Chief. Survivors include his wife Sharon of Wells, a son Norman Brown Jr. and a daughter Colleen Hoard both of Benson, 4 grandchildren Jacob, Hannah and Daric Brown and Tegan Hoard, 4 great grandchildren Henry, Normandie, Gunner and Caleb. Visiting hours will be held from 2pm until 4pm on Friday March 15th 2019 at Durfee Funeral Home 119 North Main Street Fair Haven followed by a Celebration of Life at Fair Haven American Legion Post 49 72 South Main Street Fair Haven. Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Benson Memorial Contributions in Norm's memory can be made to the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp, Mail to : VTFW ATTN: GMCC Endowment Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier VT 05620
