Oakley F. Patenaude CHESTER — Oakley F. "Oakie" Patenaude, 89, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home. He was born July 27, 1931, in Castleton, the son of Frank O. and Dorothy (LaMore) Patenaude. He graduated in 1949 from Fair Haven High School and joined his father in farming for a few years. Mr. Patenaude worked for 34 years at Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield as a machinist before retiring in 1993. He volunteered with the Chester Boy Scouts and at Chester Recycling. He enjoyed square dancing with the Precision Valley Squares and amateur radio, achieving Advanced Class licensure with KA1FGQ as his call sign. He also enjoyed cutting, splitting and stacking wood, camping, visiting National Parks and beaches, and restoring an early-1940s John Deere Model H tractor. Survivors include his wife, Lynda (Tefft); son Dan and daughter Sue; and three grandchildren. Mr. Patenaude was predeceased by his sisters, Elsie Pelletier and Shirley Patenaude. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2021, as per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156; Springfield Hospital, 25 Ridgewood Road, P.O. Box 2003, Springfield, VT 05156-2003; or to a charity of one's choice.
