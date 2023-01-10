Oakley H. Allen Jr. WALLINGFORD — Oakley H. Allen Jr., 75 of Wallingford died peacefully at his home on January 5, 2023. He was born on March 27, 1947 the son of Oakley and Christine A. (Huddleston) Allen Sr. Oakley was a logger most of his life and enjoyed nature and spending time in the woods. He served in the U. S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. Survivors include a daughter Martha Jordan (Paul) of Bolton, MA; a son Oakley Allen III (Leslie) of Middletown Springs, siblings Patsey Cramer of West Pawlet, Linda Allen of Juneau, AK, and Van Dimond of West Rutland, grandchildren Jacob Allen, Maxwell Jordan, Levi Allen and Vivian Jordan. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother David Allen. There will be no public services Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home.
