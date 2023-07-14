Ofc Jessica Marie Ebbighausen IRA — Ofc Jessica Marie Ebbighausen, 19, of Ira gave her life in the line of duty on Friday afternoon July 7, 2023 in Rutland. She was born on August 22, 2003 in Rutland the daughter of Chad and Lisa Ebbighausen. Ofc Ebbighausen graduated from Rutland High School in 2021 where she played field hockey, completed the Stafford Technical School Public Safety and Criminal Justice Program and an internship with the Rutland City Police Department. She had been employed by the Rutland Regional Medical Center as a security officer until May when she was hired by the Rutland City Police Department. She enjoyed spending time with her family and puppies, baking, shopping, going to camp target practicing and visiting Emerald Lake State Park and the ocean at Old Orchard Beach. Jessica liked figure skating and karate earning the brown belt. She was a kind sweet soul always thinking of others. Survivors include her parents Chad and Lisa, 2 brothers David Ebbighausen and Andrew Ebbighausen all of Ira, maternal grandmother Cynthia Parker of Rutland, Paternal grandparents Robert and Roxanne Ebbighausen of Rutland, boyfriend Nash Pelkey of Chittenden, closest friends Sarah Karczmarczyk, Sierra Stocker, and Anna Kerr, several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by an aunt Kristen Parker in 2013. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Public calling hours will be held on Monday July 17, 2023 at the Rutland City Recreational Center on 134 Community Drive, Rutland. Police officers and first responders will begin a walk through at 4pm, after which the public is invited to follow until 7pm. The funeral will be held on 10:00 Tuesday, July 18 at the Castleton University Pavilion located at 360 South Street in the Castleton, VT. Carpooling is strongly advised for both events. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support police canines; Vermont Police Canine Association at https://www.vtk9.com/store/p114/Ebbighausen_Donation.html
