Olive Kingsbury CAVENDISH — Olive Esther Kingsbury was born Aug. 19, 1926, to Alfred and Ellen Kingsbury in Cavendish, Vermont, and passed away at the age of 92 on Dec. 11, 2018. After attending schools in Cavendish and Chester, Olive graduated from Nyack College and earned her nursing degree (RN) from Laconia (New Hampshire) Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. From 1952 to 1975, Olive served with the Christian and Missionary Alliance as a nurse in Vietnam, caring for leprosy patients in Ban Ma Thuot. After leaving Vietnam, Olive was assigned to the Philippines where she taught at a Bible school in Davao City until 1990, when she retired from mission work. Olive returned to the home farm in Cavendish, where she lived until two months before her death. Olive was very active in her local church, Ludlow Baptist, and in the surrounding community. She kept in close touch with many missionary friends, family members and neighbors, and was able to live alone at her home because of the kindness and caring of church family and neighborhood friends. Olive was preceded in death by her brothers Paul and Ansel, and her sister, Miriam. She is survived by her nieces Ellen (Rob) Stearns, Grace (Mike) Muzzo, Esther (Peter) Sexton and Alice Kingsbury. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Ludlow Baptist Church in Ludlow. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Compassion & Mercy Associates, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, or www.CAMA.org.
